A board game adaptation of Stardew Valley is now available

You're watching Advertisements

It seems like many of our favourite titles are now making the transition over to being board games. Recently, we reported that Sea of Thieves had received its own Monopoly version, and now it has been revealed that Stardew Valley has its own board game adaptation.

This new incarnation of Stardew Valley has been produced over two years and is the result of a collaboration between the game's lone developer Barone, and one of his business colleagues, Cole Medeiros. The game is available to be purchased now for $55, but sadly, shipping at present is only available for those living within the US. It does note, however, that they are looking to make it available outside of the country, so an EU launch may happen in the future.

The game's product description reads: "Work together with your fellow farmers to save the Valley from the nefarious Joja Corporation! To do this, you'll need to farm, fish, friend and find all kinds of different resources to fulfill Grandpa's Goals and restore the Community Center. Collect all kinds of items, raise animals, and explore the Mine. Gain powerful upgrades and skills, and as the seasons pass, do your best to protect the magic of Stardew Valley!"

Thanks, IGN.