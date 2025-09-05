A Bluey movie is coming to cinemas in 2027

Disney has announced that its 2027 slate will become even more enticing, especially for its younger audiences. The production giant has revealed plans to make a feature-length Bluey film, one that will debut in cinemas as soon as August 6, 2027.

The movie will be made in partnership between Walt Disney Studios, BBC Studios, and Ludo Studios, and as for the filmmaking talent behind it, we can expect Bluey creator Joe Brumm to write and direct the film, with show veteran Richard Jeffrey also attached as a co-director. Happy Feet and The Lego Movie's Amber Naismith will also produce, alongside Brumm, Justine Flynn for BBC Studios, and Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo, all as executive producers. Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios president David Greenbaum will oversee the film for Disney.

Looking at the cast, we should expect Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack to return as Mum and Dad, and further information is still up in the air.

Will you be checking out Bluey in cinemas in summer 2027?