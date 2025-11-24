A Blue Prince sequel may yet happen, even if it won't be a direct follow-up

HQ

Blue Prince is one of the most acclaimed indie games of the year already, but it's now staring down an ongoing awards season where it could be snagging a handful of trophies across a variety of categories and shows. With such optics on the game, you might be wondering if Blue Prince is a one-and-done title, or if there will be a sequel of any kind.

Speaking with Polygon, creator Tonda Ros noted that he hasn't yet ruled out a Blue Prince sequel, even if he does confirm that it won't be a direct sequel.

He expressed that "there will not be a direct sequel to Blue Prince. There might be a game set in that universe, but I can't even say it likely will be in the same genre." This before adding that if he was to make one, "it would take as many risks as Blue Prince took."

So there's hope... What there doesn't seem to be any hope for is wider localisation for the game, as Ros notes that it's an immense task that would take years or perhaps even as long as it did for him to make Blue Prince in the first place. Ros said, "It's a tough decision to let Blue Prince be discoverable by more people, but potentially risk burning out myself and/or giving up making a whole nother game," before equating it to "creating a second game" — or, in other words, essentially making Blue Prince 2."

Would you like a Blue Prince follow-up, and if so, would you like it to explore a new genre and story?