A Blizzard employee was allegedly fired for creating a loot goblin based on corporate greed

HQ

Eric Covington, who used to work on the World of Warcraft test team, was fired after nine years of working at Blizzard, seemingly out of the blue. However, he believes that he lost his job because, in his words: "someone looked at an innocuous joke and saw a reflection."

Covington here is referring to the loot specialists, part of a goblin trade cartel that would drop treasure if you killed them before they got to a magic portal. They'd say things like "another record quarter for revenue!" and "no profit sharing!"

Even after Covington was sacked, Blizzard's marketing team continued to use the statements from the loot specialists, which clearly took aim at business fat cats. Covington believes that it was someone much higher up who decided he was for the axe, as he didn't even get a chance to appeal his firing or change the problematic dialogue.

Thanks, PC Gamer.