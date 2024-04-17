A bleak, non-linear puzzle adventure: Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

It's been a while since we've heard from Simogo, the studio behind Sayonara Wild Hearts, and it turns out they've got something curious, different and a little disturbing in the works, and it's almost ready to hit the shelves.

During Nintendo Indie World they announced their next game, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. It's a visual novel-like, puzzle-solving adventure, where a woman is summoned to participate in a project at an old hotel somewhere in central Europe, where she will find herself embroiled in an increasingly dangerous and surreal game of illusions. It will be a third-person title with more than a hundred puzzles that will play with perspective and different mechanics.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is coming to Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive, as well as PC, on 16 May, and you can check out the haunting trailer below.