A Blade Runner tabletop RPG is coming in 2022

Ever wondered what happened in Los Angeles between the original Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049? Well, soon you'll be able to explore that very story yourself, as Free League Publishing is working on a Blade Runner tabletop RPG.

Set in the year 2037, the game will see players exploring the brutal streets of Los Angeles as a Blade Runner. Each player will have their own special abilities, personalities, and memories, and the game (plus its expansions) will ask you to solve a range of cases that stretches beyond simply retiring replicants. We're also told that the game will approach and cover topics unique to Blade Runner, i.e. "corporate intrigue, existential character drama, and moral conflict".

As for when this tabletop game will be launching, right now all we are told is that it'll be coming in 2022. Be sure to read more about the project here.