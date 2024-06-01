A black and white cut for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is already ready to go

HQ

If you've been to the cinema recently to check out Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and have been wondering if there will ever be a purely black and white version of the film, we have some news on precisely this front.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, director George Miller revealed that a black and white cut for the film not only exists but is completed and ready to go.

"We've done it already. It's the lat thing I did on this film, and I call it Tinted Black & Chrome. I must say, it's really interesting, I'm still trying to demystify why the black and white, for me, has something more elemental to it. I still can't put my finger on it. It's not because they look like old black and white movies, it's something else. It's like if we took a picture of ourselves right now, it might look a little more dramatic if it's in black and white."

This so-called Black and Chrome edition of Furiosa doesn't yet have any release plans but considering movies don't tend to have very long theatrical windows at all these days, perhaps we can expect it to make its debut either digitally or as part of a fresh IMAX run later in the year.