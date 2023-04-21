A big Xbox Game Studios sale has started on Steam

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
Follow us
If you play mainly on PC and have been curious about games like Grounded, Forza Horizon 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Psychonauts 2 or perhaps Sea of Thieves - now is a good time to get them.
Microsoft has kicked off an Xbox Game Studio Steam Publisher Sale, which includes a whole lot of games and content for surprisingly low prices. Head over this way to browse everything that is on offer. The sale ends on May 4.