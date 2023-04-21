Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A big Xbox Game Studios sale has started on Steam

It's time to treat yourself again.

If you play mainly on PC and have been curious about games like Grounded, Forza Horizon 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Psychonauts 2 or perhaps Sea of Thieves - now is a good time to get them.

Microsoft has kicked off an Xbox Game Studio Steam Publisher Sale, which includes a whole lot of games and content for surprisingly low prices. Head over this way to browse everything that is on offer. The sale ends on May 4.

