Gran Turismo 7 producer Kaz Yamauchi has teased on X that a "big update" is coming next week to the PlayStation exclusive racer.

In his post, he shared an image of seven new vehicles hidden in the darkness and fans have already gone wild speculating as to what these might be. As reported by Eurogamer, it's believed by fans that these seven cars could be:



Lexus LFA 2010



Porsche 992 GT3 RS



GR-R R33 NISMO 400R



Mercedes Benz 190E EVO2



Tesla Model 3



Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 2018



Dodge Charger 1969



Are you excited to give these new cars a test drive?