During the recent Nintendo Direct, Super Mario RPG was announced, a remake of the original game in the series, which has a loyal audience to this day.

Now we've got a new batch of images from the adventure that look incredible. Releasing on November 17, Super Mario RPG is one of the last major Switch exclusive games we have a concrete release date for, and we suspect the reason may be that Nintendo is moving to a new generation in 2024.

You can see the images below.