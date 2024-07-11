A better look at all the fun that awaits us in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

HQ

Over 150 challenges from 13 NES classics await us in the upcoming Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, which is based on the classic competition cartridge from the 90s Nintendo championships. The setup revolves around speedruns of seemingly simple challenges - but to do them fastest of all is of course really challenging.

In addition to the possibility of just playing to be the fastest of them all, there is also a battle royale-style survival mode where each mini-game is about being among the 50% fastest until a single winner remains, but it is also possible to play locally with up to eight participants.

July 18th marks the premiere exclusively for Switch, and we've now received a slightly longer trailer that shows a lot of the seemingly equal parts entertaining and stress-inducing content in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. Take a look below.