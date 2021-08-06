English
Riders Republic

A beta for Riders Republic is taking place August 23-25

Players on PC and those on PlayStation and Xbox consoles can now register.

Riders Republic
Ubisoft

Ubisoft is holding an open beta for Riders Republic that will take place August 23-25. The beta will unite players on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles and it will give them access to three different careers (Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports).

A variety of game modes will also be available during this brief period. These include 6v6 Tricks Battles, largescale 50-player Mass Races, and a Versus Mode where players can go head-to-head directly against friends. Within these modes, players will also reportedly be able to invite two friends to compete against or ride alongside.

The beta will be avaliable to pre-load from August 21 and you can register for a chance of participating here.

