A beta for Riders Republic is taking place August 23-25

Ubisoft

Ubisoft is holding an open beta for Riders Republic that will take place August 23-25. The beta will unite players on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles and it will give them access to three different careers (Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports).

A variety of game modes will also be available during this brief period. These include 6v6 Tricks Battles, largescale 50-player Mass Races, and a Versus Mode where players can go head-to-head directly against friends. Within these modes, players will also reportedly be able to invite two friends to compete against or ride alongside.

The beta will be avaliable to pre-load from August 21 and you can register for a chance of participating here.