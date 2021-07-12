A beta for Gran Turismo 7 has popped up on the PlayStation website

It looks like we might be getting close to being able to get hands-on with Gran Turismo 7, as a beta test has now popped up on the PlayStation website. Known as the Italy Gran Turismo Beta Access, the beta itself is mentioned via going through the quests programme on the website, a system that seems to be used primarily for promotional benefit.

First reported by GTPlanet, the process of getting to the beta requires you to head to the quests section of the PS website, and then to start a quest. From here, assuming you are logged in, you'll have to head to Related Campaigns before selecting the Italia Quest. Here you will have to complete an incredibly minor task of watching ten seconds of the Gran Turismo 7 launch demo to get a beta code.

We've gone through the process ourselves and received a code, but the code itself seems to be inactive, as we, alongside GTPlanet, received a code with digits 1234-5678-9012, which is about as generic as a redeem code gets.

We'll have to keep an eye out to see whether Sony and Polyphony Digital intend to release a beta soon, or whether this is just a promotional move. Either way, don't expect to get your mitts on the game today, especially since the game was delayed to 2022 earlier this year.