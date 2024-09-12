English
Until Dawn

A beloved horror game is getting a PC and PS5 remaster

Ported across from PS4 and enhanced, we have all the details.

Sony have announced that their standout horror game Until Dawn will be launching on PC and PS5 for the first time, and soon.

Coming on 4 October, this version of Until Dawn "will have advanced graphical features, customizability, accessibility features, and run on a wide range of hardware" according to the company's website.

Some of the highlights for the PC port include full DualSense support, NVIDIA and AMD graphical upscaling, the option for ultrawide aspect ratio, ray-tracing support, and unlocked frame rate.

As well as these, Steam Input peripherals will be fully supported. You can pre-order Until Dawn for PC and PS5 now, and read the full specification details here.

Until Dawn

