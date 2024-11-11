A battered Ethan Hunt stars in the first poster and latest trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

It felt pretty crazy at the time to see a trailer for the eighth Mission: Impossible film around the same time Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (previously regarded as Part One before its follow-up received a name change) was in cinemas. But that was the angle that Paramount chose, an angle that didn't take into account strikes and any required reshoots that delayed the second part - and now next instalment into the series - until 2025.

Thankfully, the wait for this next action epic is almost over, as in six months Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (yep, that's the movie's name) will be opening in cinemas, and to mark that, Paramount has released the first poster and the latest trailer that gives us a look at a battle-scarred Ethan Hunt.

The trailer sees the IMF facing their biggest challenge to date and paints a picture that suggests it will be the final mission (should they choose to accept it) for many of the gang. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Haley Atwell's continued role in the series, Pom Klementieff now that she's a good guy, and Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and other stars, as well as some Mission: Impossible staples, including Tom Cruise getting into fights while lacking a shirt and sprinting at full speed while chasing a vehicle that is clearly much faster than him. Essentially, Mission: Impossible looks like it's back and better than ever.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning opens in cinemas on May 23, 2025.