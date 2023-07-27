A Barbie cinematic universe is coming

HQ

Mattel has confirmed that it has plans for a cinematic universe based on its toys following the enormous success of Barbie.

The Barbie movies has raked in hundreds of millions of dollars already and it has not even been out for a week. As Variety reports, Mattel now has an incredible confidence in being able to make movies around its products.

Some of these movies include a Polly Pocket adaptation directed by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins. A Barney movie from Daniel Kaluuya is in the works, too, alongside a Thomas and Friends project from World War Z's Marc Foster.

"It's a very rich universe... It's a very broad and very elastic brand, in terms of opportunities," said Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz. "At the outset, we're not saying, 'Okay, let's think already about movie two and three.' Let's get the first one right and make that a success. And if you do that, opportunities open up very quickly, once you establish the first movie as a successful representation of a franchise on the big screen. Successful movies lend themselves to more movies. Our ambition is to create film franchises."

