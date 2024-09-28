A Bane and Deathstroke movie is in production for the new DC universe

HQ

It's the calm before the storm right now for DC fans. Next year, James Gunn and Peter Saffran's new universe kicks off in full swing with the movie Superman, and the year after that comes Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In addition, work is also underway on Swamp Thing and The Authority, as well as a Batman movie (based on The Brave and the Bold, which is not the same Batman as in Matt Reeves' The Batman films).

As if that weren't enough, we're also waiting for season two of Peacemaker, an Amanda Waller series, a Booster Gold series, a Green Lantern series called Lanterns and Paradise Lost series - in addition to some animation that is considered to be cannon. A lot, as we said - but there's more to come.

Now The Hollywood Reporter reports that DC is also working on a live-action movie with the super villains Bane and Deathstroke, who are two of Batman's most popular enemies. Matthew Orton (Captain America: Brave New World) is writing the script, but the director has not yet been decided.

It's unclear who these two enemies will be fighting, but it should logically be Batman - although one might ask why it's not described as a Batman movie instead, and the aforementioned The Brave and the Bold hasn't even started filming yet, would DC/Warner really start actual work on another movie before that? Maybe they'll fight someone else, or maybe even each other?

It's also not clear who will play Bane and Deathstroke, but Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) has said for a long time that he wants to work with James Gunn on a DC movie, and has been particularly keen on Bane. Recently, however, Bautista said that he no longer thinks he's the right person for Bane, which we reported about.

So... with that said, do you have suggestions for actors who would be a good fit for Bane and Deathstroke respectively? Let's hear in the comments section.

Bane // DC Comics