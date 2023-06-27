A Bandai Namco Summer Showcase is set for this week

HQ

Bandai Namco has announced it will host a showcase on the 2nd of July at 00:30 BST/ 01:30 CEST. It'll run for about 90 minutes and feature "exciting announcements and game reveals."

As reported by Gematsu, the showcase will be part of Anime Expo 2023, and won't be Bandai Namco's only presence at the convention. Demos will be playable on the show floor for a few anime games, including One Piece Odyssey, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, and Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

It's likely that there will be an anime theme for Bandai Namco's Summer Showcase, but then again there could be some surprises sprinkled in. We'll have to wait and see.