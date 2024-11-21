A banana taped to a wall sells for $6.2 million in New York City

HQ

If you're someone who gets annoyed at the concept of minimalist modern art, or just modern art in general, you probably want to look away now. Maurizio Cattelan's piece, which is a banana duct-taped to a wall, has just sold for $6.2 million, four times higher than estimates at Sotheby's in New York City.

The piece, called Comedian, was first unveiled back in 2019, and provoked a lot of debates about its meaning. The same fruit hasn't been placed on the wall all that time, and when the piece travels, there are special instructions on how to replace the banana.

Justin Sun, a Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur, bought the piece, and says that he plans to eat the banana as "part of this unique artistic experience." The banana has been eaten twice before, and the piece has also been sold before, which brings up the question of who keeps buying these taped up bananas.

