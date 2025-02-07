A Bakugan movie is in the works

HQ

A movie based on the widely popular toy and anime series Bakugan is in the works. The film is being developed by Spin Master Corporation alongside Brad Peyton, who will write, direct, and produce the film.

Peyton is known for his work on Dwayne Johnson's Rampage, which grossed well over $400 million at the box office, as well as Netflix's Atlas. Via Deadline, Peyton had the following to say about creating the Bakugan movie:

"Bakugan is ready for the film treatment, and I'm thrilled to be the one to bring it to the big screen for the very first time...I am confident we will create a must-see film event that does justice to the unique and epic world that is Bakugan."

Bakugan was a toy that jumped on the Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh craze back in 2007. While it found success, generating over $1 billion, it has been a long time since it was truly in the limelight, making us wonder just how popular the franchise remains today.