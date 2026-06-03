A Backrooms movie sequel is officially in the works

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To no one's surprise, after taking over the box office this past weekend, there's interest in a Backrooms sequel. The new horror IP has clearly captured an audience with its movie debut, scoring A24 over $110 million on a $10 million budget.

According to Deadline, director Kane Parsons is the driving force behind a potential sequel. There's no official greenlight or release plans yet. We don't know if any of the original film's stars would potentially be coming back, but the 20-year-old rising star director is very much still attached to the franchise, as he has been since making his YouTube series during his school years.

Right now, Parsons is looking for a screenwriting collaborator to work on the sequel with. The first film was written by Will Soodik, who currently isn't pointed to return. Right now, the priority for Backrooms is to hold onto its spot at the box office, with new challengers Scary Movie 6 and Masters of the Universe jumping in to try and pull it down the rankings.