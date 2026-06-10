A $70 billion funding package for ICE has been set to President Donald Trump

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The Republican party is looking to ensure that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Customs and Border Protection organisations (AKA ICE) are entirely funded for the rest of Donald Trump's term in office as the United States President.

As per CNN, a $70 billion package has been put on the desk of President Trump, all following a recent vote that has pushed the bill just in favour, with 214 votes for it and 212 votes against. This came after the package was initially blocked this spring following the Democrats taking a stand against ICE, all after the incidents in Minnesota that saw two US citizens killed.

The massive funding package is being pushed forward despite a lack of any significant reformation or oversight on how ICE operates, a situation that has drawn plenty of criticism across the country. Likewise, others are suggesting what could be achieved with such an enormous amount of money, with Democrat representatives suggesting that homelessness could be snuffed out entirely with a similar level of investment. Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky went as far as to say "just about anything would be better than giving it to ICE."