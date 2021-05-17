A 60FPS performance mode is arriving within Watch Dogs: Legion's next update

Right off the back of Watch Dogs: Legion's 4.0 update, Ubisoft has revealed that the game will soon be receiving a 60FPS performance mode for PS5 and Xbox Series. This is long-requested feature is set to arrive within the game's 4.5 update alongside a new Tactical Op known as Project OMNI.
The game's most recent 4.0 update added several big chances such as a Friends Only mode for co-op missions and enhancements to character customisation. The Friends Only mode is another long-requested feature, as it enables players to team up exclusively with others that they already know. The enhanced personalisation options include a broader range of hairstyles, tattoos, and piercings that players can sift between when putting their own spin on characters.
