A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit north of Suez today

HQ

Similar to recent cases in China, Chile, and Papua New Guinea, and contrary to the disastrous cases of Venezuela and Japan this very summer, a new seism has been registered earlier today north of Suez, Egypt. The country's astronomy and geophysics institute says the quake hit about 38 km north of Suez just after 3 AM local time, according to Reuters.

No casualties or property damage has been reported so far, as Egyptian authorities haven't received communications of injuries or demolitions. However, assessments are still ongoing at the time of writing.

Besides, emergency services were placed on alert in affecter areas, with the Egyptian Red Crescent activating its response plan and urging residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage while further official updates arrive in the next hours and days.