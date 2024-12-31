A 40-year-old console outsold the Xbox Series and PS5 Pro in November

HQ

You may remember us reporting on The Spectrum, the relaunch of the beloved gaming console the ZX Spectrum, which was one of the most innovative creations of its time. Bringing games properly into the home, and even allowing you to make your own, The Spectrum's return has been a highly anticipated event, shown by its strong sales figures.

In Spain, it even outsold the Xbox Series consoles (via TheGamer), and the PS5 Pro. During the month of November, The Spectrum showed it still has the power to match the modern heavyweights, and while it might not have outsold the base PS5 or the Nintendo Switch, this is still very impressive stuff for a console that first made its name 40 years ago.

Of course, the modern Spectrum has all the bells and whistles you'd expect from an updated machine, but it's still mainly running on nostalgia, something that newer consoles can't recreate.

Have you picked up a ZX Spectrum?