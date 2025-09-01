A 30th anniversary Chrono Trigger concert is planned for Japan in January

HQ

Square Enix has announced plans to host a big Chrono Trigger concert in Japan at the start of 2026. The aim of the event is to mark the big 30th anniversary for the JRPG, with the live show set to combine music performed by a full orchestra and famous scenes from the game.

As per the announcement for the show, we're told the following:

"Chrono Trigger celebrates its 30th anniversary. This beloved adventure, transcending time, will be brought back to life with the magnificent melodies of a full orchestra and famous scenes from the game. Experience the emotions of those days woven together by the music and visuals at the concert venue."

The show will be performed at the Tokyo International Forum Hall A, and the dates that it's planned for are January 17 and 18, with the latter date even featuring two shows on the same day.

It will be performed by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and conducted by Nicholas Bach. Tickets for the show will be sold at the Square Enix e-store, with the best seats registered at 11,000 yen and the other seats at 8,800 yen.

How are you planning on celebrating 30 years of Chrono Trigger?

