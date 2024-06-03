A 300 prequel series is being developed by Warner Bros.

A 300 prequel series is in the works at Warner Bros. The show is set to tell the story of Sparta before the events of the 2006 movie, but the exact plot details are unknown at the moment.

This news comes from Variety, which states that Zack Snyder is currently in talks to direct the series, with Deborah Snyder coming on as an executive producer as well. The original 300 movie told the legend of the stand of King Leonidas against the invading Persian army at the battle of Thermopylae.

While based on real historical events, the film and graphic novel it was based on turned up the action to 11 and added in plenty of movie magic to make the defence of the pass feel that much more epic. A sequel called 300: Rise of an Empire, released in 2014, and managed to generate some good income at the box office, so it's little wonder as to why Warner wants to further expand this IP.