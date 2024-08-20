A 28 Days Later trilogy is on the way

HQ

Speaking to an audience at 2024's Edinburgh International Film Festival, director Alex Garland and collaborator/producer Andrew Macdonald discussed their plans for a 28 Days Later sequel trilogy.

Following on from the success of 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, the duo revealed that a new film, 28 Years Later (releasing in 2025), will mark the beginning of a British sci-fi trilogy.

Macdonald said: "We're making, hopefully, three more 28 films with the first one called 28 Years Later that Alex has written, and Danny (Boyle) has directed, and has finished shooting.

"Then we're just about to start part two. And then we hope there's going to be a third part and it's a trilogy."

Macdonald went on to confirm that the films will feature an all-British cast and be set in the north of England, with shooting spanning Northumberland and Yorkshire (thanks, THR).