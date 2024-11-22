A 0-0 football game between Romania and Kosovo turns into 3-0 by UEFA's court of appeal

HQ

A 0-0 game between Romania and Kosovo in Nations League has been granted as a 3-0 defeat against Kosovo by UEFA. The match was played a week ago, November 15.

The scoreboard showed 0-0 at the 90-minute mark. Right before the final whistle was supposed to sound, Kosovian players walked off the pitch in protest, after Romanian ultras shouted "Serbian, Serbian" and "Kosovo is Serbian".

Even when the game was all but done, it technically hadn't finished yet, so it was suspended. And now a UEFA court of appeal has granted Kosovo a severe sporting sanction: the game has been granted as a 3-0 Kosovo defeat. They have also been fined by 6,000 euros.

UEFA's court has found that Kosovan Football Federation is the sole responsible for the match's suspension. When the Kosovian footballers left the pitch before the sound of the whistle, they broke article 25,01 of the Nations League rulebook.

However, Romanian Football Federation has also been found guilty of several offences, including disrupting the national anthem and racist/homophobic chants. Adding all of the fines, they must pay 128,000 euros.

Romanian Football Federation suffers a much larger monetary sanction, but Kosovan Football Fedearion gets the most unusual fine: a 3-0 defeat for halting the match to be played.

This isn't the first time these two nations get disciplinary actions by UEFA. Balkan nation of Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a gruesome war in 1999. Its independance has been recognised by 100 countries including European Union, but not by Romania and Serbia.