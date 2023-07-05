98% of Halo Infinite players on Steam have moved on

HQ

While Halo Infinite was really successful when it launched late 2021, the support following the release was really subpar. We're talking missing features, technical shortcomings, lack of content and delayed seasons, criticism of in-game systems - all while players felt that 343 Industries didn't communicate and wasn't listening.

Most of us probably realized this meant that people would move on from the game, but the Reddit-user Full-Plastic7324 decided to put a number on this. Halo Infinite had a peak total of 272,586 concurrent players shortly after the release, and today it had a peak of 6,319 concurrent players (at the time of writing, it's even down to 3,488) - all according to SteamDB. This means roughly 2% of the Halo Infinite Steam player base remains and 98% have moved on to other games.

Halo Infinite has gotten a whole lot better recently and the support seems to be in place, but there's no doubt it will take a whole lot more of really hard work to make it a truly popular multiplayer title again.