97-year-old Dick Van Dyke has been involved in a car accident

HQ

The number of 97-year-olds that still drive on the regular is probably rather low, but Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke is part of this demographic. But for how much longer remains to be seen, as the actor has been involved in a car accident that has seen him suffering minor injuries, and being bruised and bloodied, after crashing his Lexus into a gate in Malibu, California.

It is said that the incident took place yesterday morning, and that the roads were wet due to a recent rain outburst, and that while Van Dyke is stated to be fine and was taken home by a friend, there is a report that suggests the actor will be required to retake his driving test due to his age and the incident.

Known mainly for his roles in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Bye Bye Birdie, and various other iconic films, this incident isn't the first involving the actor, as around ten years ago, he was pulled from a burning car on the California freeway.

Thanks, BBC.