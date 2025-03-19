96% of game developers are integrating AI tools into their workflow, according to Unity

HQ

As game developers face soaring budgets and increased cycles in making a game, it has become apparent that efficiency is the key to ensuring any uncertainty is as limited as possible. The way to do this is apparently through new tech.

According to a study from Unity, 96% of developers that it spoke to are embracing some AI tool or another into their workflow. 79% of developers also said they were feeling at least somewhat positive about the use of AI in the future of the gaming industry.

While AI might have at first sounded like the solution to developers' problems, it hasn't been the miracle drug the industry hoped it would be, and instead apparently devs are finding it is just another tool among many. Even so, most of the issues developers face today apparently come from an organisational side of things, something that can only be solved internally, without the integration of more helpful tools in making a game.