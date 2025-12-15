92-year-old woman becomes oldest Esports champion in history

HQ

A 92-year-old Tekken 8 player has become the oldest Esports champion in history after winning the Care Esports Association's winter tournament. The Care Esports Association is a Japanese organisation that brings competitive gaming to an older generation, helping care home residents between the ages of 60-90 keep their minds healthy through games like Tekken 8.

A 95-year-old contender featured in this tournament, but Hisako Sakai took home the top prize at 92-years-old. As you can see in the livestream below (via Game Spark Japan), Sakai's form might not be winning her an EVO tournament anytime soon, but she still managed to mash her way to victory.

The tournament has its own casters, full livestream, eight competitors battling it out, and even some sponsors by the looks of things. It might not offer the technicality of top-tier Esports, but it's still top-tier entertainment and a great way to get another generation involved in gaming.