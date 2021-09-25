9 N64 games that need adding to Nintendo Switch Online

HQ

During this week's Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that the Switch Online service will be expanding its offerings even further to include titles from the company's first 3D console. Many N64 classics like Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, and Banjo Kazooie were revealed for the service, but we couldn't help but notice that a few of our favourites from the platform were missing. Here are nine titles that we hope that Nintendo adds in the near future:

Blast Corps (1997)

Rare is pretty much responsible for more N64 classics than anyone else and with Banjo Kazooie already confirmed for the service, we know it's possible we will be seeing even more of its titles. Blast Corps is just some straight-up chaotic fun, as it tasks you with demolishing anything that stands in the path of a truck loaded with nuclear missiles. Sending buildings toppling to the ground with its 12 unique vehicles is highly addictive and there is always a sense of damager present, as you and your surroundings will be blown into many tiny pieces if you don't act quick enough.

Pokémon Stadium (1999)

Pokémon Stadium is an absolute must for the service, as it is such an important part of the franchise's history. When it was released back in 1999, it enabled players to see their creatures on their TV in 3D for the first time and it rather impressively featured integration with the Game Boy. Sure, it may look pretty primitive compared to today's standards and the Game Boy support obviously will not be present (unless Nintendo later adds Game Boy titles), but it would be great to explore this 3D counterpart to the first generation once more.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (1998)

Okay, so Turok 2 might already be on the Nintendo Switch, but so is Super Mario 64 (within the 3D All-Stars Collection) and that still made its way onto the service. Not only is Turok 2 a solid shooter, but it's arguably the greatest in the series, and it's one of the few mature-rated titles for the console. With its diverse selection of weapons and its many razor-toothed dino foes, the action in Seeds of Evil just stands out on the platform and its visuals really push the hardware to its breaking point.

GoldenEye 007 (1997)

When it launched back in 1997, GoldenEye 007 pretty much revolutionised local multiplayer in shooters, and its still regarded as one of the greatest licensed games of all time. Licensing for this one may present some difficulties (it wasn't included within the Rare Replay collection, after all), but we can't help but think how incredible it would be if it came to the service with online support for its acclaimed multiplayer. This is something that Nintendo has done for its NES and SNES titles, so we are praying it could become a reality.

Diddy Kong Racing (1997)

The fact that Diddy Kong Racing, Blast Corps, and GoldenEye launched in the same year just shows how much Rare was on a roll back in the late 1990s. Sure, arguably the greatest kart racer for the platform has already been announced for the service, but Diddy Kong Racing is still more than worthy of a spot here. Unlike Mario Kart, the game feature three different vehicle types (planes, hovercrafts, and cars) and who can forget the characters it introduced such as Drumstick the chicken and T.T. the walking clock. Okay, that last part was a joke, but this is still a solid racer that is bursting at it seams with personality.

Doom 64 (1997)

Don't let the name fool you here. Whilst the original Doom has been ported to pretty much every platform in existence, Doom 64 is a different beast entirely. Doom 64 is perhaps one of the most overlooked entries in the series, mainly because it was released on a console that was primarily targeted to a younger audience. With Doom titles proving to be really popular on the Nintendo Switch as late, it will be great if it was added to the service so it can finally receive the recognition that it truly deserves.

Mario Party 2 (1999)

With Mario Party Superstars releasing right around the corner, Mario Party 2 seems like a no-brainer to add to the service. This 1999 sequel is regarded as one of the best entries in the series and it's just one of those games that has endless replayability. Sure, Superstars does feature two of the game's boards and some of its most beloved mini-games such as Hot Rope Jump and Bumper Balls, but it doesn't contain everything and nothing replicates the feeling of going back and re-experiencing the original.

Hydro Thunder (2000)

They just don't make arcade racers like they used to, do they? Hydro Thunder can pretty much be described as Wipeout on the water, as it sees you race at blisteringly fast speeds using rocket-powered speedboats. Originally released in arcades, it eventually made its way to the N64 in 2000 and it was one of the latest titles to be released for the system in Europe. Sure, it might not be one of the games you think of when it comes to the N64, but it's still a fun throwback to a sub-genre that has largely been lost to time.

Super Smash Bros. (1999)

One of Nintendo's largest franchises that has its roots on the N64 is Super Smash Bros. It might be the least packed complete entry, but it got so much right out of the gate and provided an excellent template for what was to come in the future. Its combat is simple to grasp with plenty of depth lurking under the surface and its cast of characters includes some of Nintendo's most iconic mascots. Purchasing even a loose copy of this one can cost a ludicrous amount, so this would certainly make for the best way to play.

Those were just some of our top picks, be sure to let us know in the comments whether we missed any of your favourite N64 titles.