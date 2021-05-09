9 Games We'd Like to See Ported to the Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

It seems like remasters, ports, and remakes have pretty much released every week of this last generation. Pretty much every major first-party game for the Wii U has found its way onto the Switch and we've seen DS games like The World Ends with You and 3DS games like Miitopia also make the leap. The library of classic games on the Switch is certainly a vast one, we're not doubting that, but there are still a few titles that are trapped on older systems that we'd like to play on our hybrid machine. Here's a list of just nine games that we would love to see come to the Nintendo Switch.

Yes, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is available on Nintendo Switch, but its predecessor, Donkey Kong Country Returns still isn't. When this game released, it was the first Donkey Kong Country game in over a decade, and looked to deliver more from the ape that essentially made Nintendo famous. Considering we're over seven years since the last Donkey Kong Country game, it's about time we got another, and while Nintendo hasn't led on to any new entries, the best we can hope for is a port of this Nintendo Wii classic.

Rumours have been circulating around the internet recently that Sonic Colours might be coming to modern day platforms, but we still have no confirmation from SEGA at this point. Colours represented a return to form for the blue blur after a rough patch in the mid-to-late 2000's, as its level design was flawless and it featured several colourful Wisps that gave Sonic new abilities. E3 is just right around the corner now and SEGA has been revealed to be making a presence, so we have our fingers firmly crossed for Sonic Colours Remastered.

Super Mario Galaxy 2 was a puzzling omission from last year's Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, especially considering that it has a stronger critical reception than the original. This sequel once again sees Mario take to the stars and explore many perspective-shifting planets, but this time his old pal Yoshi is along for the ride. Not only can Mario utilise the moves of his egg-producing friend, but there's also plenty of fun new power-ups here like the Cloud Mushroom and the Rock Mushroom. Hopefully this can make its way to the Switch, as it is currently one of the few 3D Mario titles missing from the platform.

Within a recent Direct it may have just been revealed that Skyward Sword HD is being ported to the Nintendo Switch, but that wasn't the game we were hoping for deep down. The Wind Waker HD was the game we truly wanted, as we absolutely adore its cuteish animated style and find its seafaring gameplay to be awfully therapeutic. There have been rumours floating around that other Zelda ports might be on the way, as 2021 is the 35th anniversary for the franchise, so we are keeping our fingers crossed for now.

With Monster Hunter Stories 2 arriving on the Switch later this year, we would love to have both titles within the series playable on the same platform. Capcom has confirmed that the sequel can be experienced standalone, but still, we would love an opportunity to experience the origins of the series too. The original Stories has an absolutely gorgeous visual style and it was impressive to see how well it turned out with it deviating largely from the main series and adopting a turn-based combat style and a child-friendly tone. Sadly though, in a recent interview we did with long-time series developer Ryozo Tsujimoto, we received word that there are no plans present to bring the original Stories to the Nintendo Switch.

This one might be quite a niche pick compared to the other entries on this list, but we'd love a way to legally play the Okami spin-off Ōkamiden without having to pay an obscene amount for an old used copy. Ōkamiden focuses on the children of the characters from the first game and it contains the same gorgeous cel-shade look and Zelda-esque action. We can see this one transitioning over to the Switch awfully well as touchscreen controls could be used to handle the Celestial Brush in handheld mode and gyro controls could be used when docked.

The game that started it all for the Nintendo Wii, Wii Sports is one of the most iconic video games of all time. Coming as a free experience as part of the base Wii bundle, this title delivered a take on five sports (tennis, baseball, bowling, boxing, and golf) and acted as the premier way to showcase the motion controls of the system. We have since seen a few other versions of this one, including the more complex Wii Sports Resort and the DS' Pilotwings Resort title, but neither capture the simplicity and brilliance of Wii Sports, and we think it's about time it got an upgrade suited to the Nintendo Switch system.

Detective Pikachu is pretty much unlike any Pokémon spin-off out there and we can see it doing really well on the Switch given the popularity of the Ryan Reynolds led feature film. Starring a mysterious talking Pikachu, the game sees you play as teenager Tim Goodman, who is determined to find the whereabouts of his missing detective father. As well as featuring some really creative puzzles, the game takes place within a world like we haven't seen before from the series where people and Pokémon live harmoniously. With this mystery adventure launching so late in the lifecycle of the 3DS, we're sure that many people sadly missed out, so we can certainly see a Switch port being appreciated.

WarioWare: Smooth Moves

When WarioWare first came to the Nintendo Wii, it was in a game called WarioWare: Smooth Moves, a title that introduced the Form Baton (the Wii Remote) as the primary way to complete its various fast-paced and ridiculously daft mini-games. The Form Baton wouldn't translate all that well to the Switch, but the Joy-Cons offer a lot of what the Wii Remote did except in a smaller package, so it isn't all that bizarre to think that there's a world where Smooth Moves lives again on Nintendo's latest console. Hopefully this iconic instalment of WarioWare does get the port treatment because there are very few games that deliver the sort of mayhem we came to expect playing this one fifteen years ago.

These are just nine games that we would like to see ported to the Nintendo Switch. If there's any that you would like to see, be sure to let us know in the comments below.