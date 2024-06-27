9 exciting indies Ben saw at Summer Game Fest

HQ

During my time at Summer Game Fest, I got to see tens of different games of varying genres and sizes. Over the past few weeks, I've told you about many of them, but what about the smaller indie projects that I only got a short and sweet taste of? Well, now it's time to shine a spotlight on them.

Robots at Midnight

The folk at Finish Line Games revealed this action-RPG during SGF. It's a title that sees a young girl tasked with surviving in a world where savage robots have extinguished humanity. Using the typical fast-paced and reactive controls that we come to expect from these types of games, Robots at Midnight even bakes in a Breath of the Wild-like blood moon mechanic where robots respawn and become superpowered when the sun sets and the moon rises.

Sky of Tides

Coming from Lofty Sky Entertainment, Sky of Tides is a game that is looking to bridge the multimedia format in ways that few others have before. This narrative-heavy adventure game sees players suiting up as Rin and attempting to find her lost father all while trying to prevent a universe-wide war. The core interactive experience is being supported by a webtoon that is unlocked after the game's credits roll.

This is an ad:

Fera: The Sundered Tribes

If you're longing for a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-like adventure experience with Monster Hunter-styled action, Massive Damage's Fera: The Sundered Tribes is definitely one to watch. This game is set in a vibrant and rich open world populated by peculiar and often dangerous monsters, and the idea is to explore, gather resources, and grow a civilian population using the materials you have acquired.

This is an ad:

Happy Bastards

The dream is to become rich and famous without having to do any work, right? That's what Happy Bastards' Kev believes at least. Coming from Clever Plays, this tactical-RPG is all about guiding and leading a crack team of mercenaries to explore, fight, and gather loot, all so you can take your cut and increase your infamy and grow your legend.

Phoenix Springs

Point and click games are making a bit of a resurgence as of late, and the folk at Calligram Studio clearly realises this. Phoenix Springs is a strikingly animated neo-noir mystery title that asks players to piece together a baffling story to find protagonist Iris' brother Leo. With a rich art direction and a boggling story, this is one to watch out for if you enjoy point and click games.

UFO 50

50 games in one game! That's precisely what developer Mossmouth is looking to deliver with UFO 50. This is a collection of specially crafted and new retro arcade experiences that are all tied together by being crafted by a fictional developer from the 80s. Whether its golf, 3D dungeon crawling, peculiarly-controlled platformers, sci-fi horse racing, or any of the other 46 alternatives, this is set to be a game for the retro enthusiasts.

While Waiting

The subtle art of waiting is a cornerstone of human existence, so it's only right that a game about doing precisely this has finally made its arrival. Optillusion takes us on a lifelong journey where we're put in several waiting scenarios and tasked with figuring out how to get around them, or more likely simply how to bask in the moment. Expect strange encounters and situations in this unusual indie.

After Love

The developers over at Pikselnesia decided to continue work on this indie after its creative lead sadly passed away, leading his partner to step up and complete the project. After Love is a slice-of-life adventure set in modern Jakarta that revolves around the young Rama as he attempts to readjust to life following the loss of his girlfriend Cinta. Expect an emotional yet colourful adventure that explores loss, grief, and moving on.

Building Relationships

The strangest game many of you will have ever seen, and may ever see. Tan Ant Games' Building Relationships is literally a dating simulator about houses, windmills, tents, and other abodes meeting up and learning more about one another. This is a title that never takes itself seriously, and this is matched up with the wacky movement suite and the various hilarious minigames, such as fishing... for cars...