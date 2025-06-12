8BitDo's flagship controllers are now compatible with Switch 2

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
With the Switch 2 now widely available and absolutely flying off shelves, you might be wondering if some of your existing accessories and controllers are compatible with the device. For those who own 8BitDo gadgets, the good news is that many of the peripheral maker's flagship models are now compatible with the Switch 2, including the models below:
To ensure that each device is compatible, you simply need to install the latest firmware update, which is accessible via 8BitDo's Support page, and then you're good to go. Also, for users of the USB Wireless AdapterMore, 8BitDo notes that a compatibility update is coming soon.