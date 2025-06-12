8BitDo's flagship controllers are now compatible with Switch 2

HQ

With the Switch 2 now widely available and absolutely flying off shelves, you might be wondering if some of your existing accessories and controllers are compatible with the device. For those who own 8BitDo gadgets, the good news is that many of the peripheral maker's flagship models are now compatible with the Switch 2, including the models below:



Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller



Ultimate Bluetooth Controller



Ultimate 2C Bluetooth Controller



Ultimate C Bluetooth Controller



Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad



SN30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad



USB Wireless Adapter 2



To ensure that each device is compatible, you simply need to install the latest firmware update, which is accessible via 8BitDo's Support page, and then you're good to go. Also, for users of the USB Wireless AdapterMore, 8BitDo notes that a compatibility update is coming soon.