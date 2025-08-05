8BitDo unveils Rare 40th Anniversary controller for Xbox

HQ

8BitDo has unveiled the official Rare 40th Anniversary Edition of its best-selling Ultimate 3 Controller for Xbox, now featuring 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity directly to consoles. Priced at $89.99, the controller sports an exclusive royal blue finish with gold accents, along with multiple subtle Easter eggs inspired by Rare classics.

The controller retains the Ultimate series' flexible three-mode setup: 2.4 GHz for Xbox/PC, USB‑C, and Bluetooth for Android and iOS. Beyond its ergonomics, it features drift-free Hall effect sticks, a dedicated Xbox button, a gold metal D-pad, and two programmable back buttons.

Battery life is rated at up to 20 hours, and it charges quickly via the included dock. You can check out the reveal trailer below.

Feeling tempted by this one?