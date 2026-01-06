8BitDo unveils new Ultimate controller for Xbox and PC

HQ

The folks over at 8BitDo offer such a broad array of controller options for the many platform choices and now as part of CES 2026, the gadget maker has revealed a new device that should pique the interest of Xbox and PC gamers alike.

Known as the Ultimate 3E Controller for Xbox, this is a swappable and customisable gadget that is looking to slot into the pro controller segment where we find models like Xbox's official design and Scuf peripherals, among others.

It's said to be a fully licensed gadget for Xbox that has been built by pros. It comes with tight and precise accuracy and a customisable feel thanks to its interchangeable parts including ABXY modules, joysticks, and D-pads, and it even has a tweaked shape that better resembles an Xbox controller when compared to the second-generation of the Ultimate device.

It offers broad connectivity with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and mobile, comes with a wireless integrated charging dock, has extra fast bumpers, RGB fire rings around the joysticks, Hall-effect triggers with two trigger stops, and all while operating on 2.4G wireless with a 1000Hz max polling rate.

The exact pricing of the controller has not yet been confirmed, but we are expecting it to launch in the second quarter of 2026.