8BitDo Ultimate 3E Controller is a highly customizable Xbox controller

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8BitDo has become known for their great third-party controllers, and now they are at it again. According to Tech Power Up, 8BitDo Ultimate 3E Controller is now available for pre-order, and deliveries start in August.

8BitDo Ultimate 3E Controller costs $149.99, and it comes with a charging dock that has the 2.4 GHz dongle in a dedicated storage compartment.

Layout is standard Xbox with offset TMR thumb sticks, as well as an extra pair of shoulder bumpers and back paddles for extra inputs. For PC gamers, it supports 6-axis motion control, and it has dual-stop Hall-effect triggers. Controller is being delivered with both a regular cross d-pad and a circular d-pad, and they both are made of metal. Swappable thumb stick toppers have three different heights available. And to make things even more customizable, the faceplate is also removable allowing users to switch between smoother silicone buttons or clicky micro switches for the ABXY buttons by way of a swappable ABXY module.

This seems like a pretty good pick for someone, who is taking their gaming seriously.

8BitDo

8BitDo