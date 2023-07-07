8BitDo releases a new retro controller based on Neo Geo CD

HQ

Do you remember the old Neo Geo CD console from 1994? Do you miss the feel of the simple retro controller between your palms? If so, we're happy to report that the folks behind established controller company 8BitDo have now recreated the classic shape in their upcoming Neo Geo Wireless Controller, taking us back to the happy 90s and letting us experience the design anew.

However, a few modernisations have been made and these include the addition of two new buttons on the top of the controller and the ability to remap the buttons to suit your own unique gaming style. In addition, the Neo Geo Wireless Controller can be connected to your devices, either via Bluetooth, USB-C or a 2.4Ghz dongle.

The controller will be released later this summer and supports Windows, Android and the Neo Geo Mini console. The price tag is estimated at $35 dollars.

Will you be picking one up?