8Bitdo pays tribute to the original Xbox with a sleek keyboard

Accessory and controller manufacturer 8Bitdo has recently unveiled the latest in its line of retro-inspired gadgets. Much like their "Retro 87" release a few months ago, which paid homage to the Famicom, this time they're honoring the Xbox—specifically the Green Edition. The model is essentially the same as before, with a distinctly different color scheme and the addition of RGB lighting.
A wireless mouse in the same theme will also be available, bundled with a charging dock. The keyboard and mouse can be used via Bluetooth, USB, or a dongle, and they boast battery life of around 200 hours (or 300 hours over Bluetooth). Both can be pre-ordered now through 8Bitdo's website.
Is this something you'd consider picking up?