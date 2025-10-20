LIVE
logo hd live | Pokémon Legends: Z-A
      8BitDo marks the 40th anniversary of the NES with new collection

      Don't miss this opportunity to snag a controller, keyboard, or a speaker.

      To celebrate 40 years since the arrival of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), peripheral manufacturer 8BitDo has announced a new range that pays homage to the beloved console.

      Available as of now, the collection spans a controller, a keyboard, and even a speaker, each of which come in the NES colours of grey, white, red, and black. For the controller, it's 8BitDo's Ultimate 2 Bluetooth that is being given the N40 Edition treatment, while the Retro 68 Keyboard and the Retro Cube 2 Speaker follows suit as well.

      You can pre-order each item as of the moment with the controller costing $79.99 and shipping on November 18, the speaker costing $49.99 and shipping on December 12, and the keyboard costing a whopping $499.99 (but also including two special edition Wireless Dual Super Buttons) and shipping in January 2026.

