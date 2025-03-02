8BitDo launches the successor to its beloved Wireless Controller

HQ

The successor to the highly acclaimed 8BitDo controller has arrived, packed with several improvements. One of the most notable upgrades is the introduction of Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) joysticks. This technology replaces the previous Hall Effect joysticks, offering higher sensitivity, greater precision, and increased durability, all while consuming less power.

The controller is also equipped with 8BitDo's proprietary "8Speed Wireless Technology", enabling an ultra-low latency of 1000Hz/1ms in both wireless and wired modes. Other notable improvements include:



Customizable RGB lighting around the joysticks, called the "Fire Ring"



Extra R4 and L4 bumper buttons



Two programmable back buttons



Hall Effect triggers with adjustable travel distance



6-axis motion control



Turbo functionality



The Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller is available in purple, black, and white and comes with a charging dock, 2.4GHz adapter, and USB-C cable. The price is set at $59.99.

Are you using the Ultimate Wireless today, and do you plan to upgrade to the Ultimate 2 Wireless?