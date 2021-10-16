8BitDo launches an Xbox version of Pro 2 controller in December

HQ

8BitDo has become a staple and favourite among retro-fans thanks to their often reliable and very functional controllers for mainly older formats, PC and smartphones. But they are supporting other formats as well, and has now announced that their very popular Pro 2 controller is in fact coming for Xbox on December 8.

It is an official version of the one launched for Switch last year (although wired for Xbox) which quickly became so popular that it was actually hard to find, and it's very competitively priced at $45. It has fully remappable buttons thanks to the 8BitDo Ultimate Software app for smartphones, as well as two extra buttons on the back for specific features you can set yourself.