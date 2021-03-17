8BitDo announces the new controller Pro 2

You're watching Advertisements

We've always liked 8BitDo's well-built and retro-inspired controllers for all sorts of formats, and especially smartphones. Now they have announced a new controller called Pro 2, which offers quite some enhancements compared to SN30 Pro+.

First and foremost it comes with four profiles so you quickly can toggle between your favorite settings for your games with a single button. There are also two programmable buttons on the back of the controller to with you can add macros. And doing this is easy as it now has a smartphone app to do all those adjustments.

Pro 2 supports Switch, Windows, Mac, Android. It has a physical four way switch to instantly determine which unit it will connect to, and offers 20 hours of gaming with 4 hour charging time. The price is set to $49,99 and this seemingly lovely controller launches this summer.