8BitDo announces a transparent green Xbox retro controller

As you have probably noticed, there is no shortage of different colors and designs when it comes to Xbox controllers, but it is not only Microsoft itself that produces these, but also third parties. This applies to both more expensive so-called Pro models, but also regular ones.

And now a new variant has been presented via Instagram by 8BitDo, which is inspired by the old beloved original model from Xbox in transparent green plastic, and it looks like Controller S (which became the standard controller for Xbox after the world judged The Duke as far too big). The controller is equipped with Hall Effect Joysticks and also has two programmable buttons on the back, and costs $69.99 via Amazon.