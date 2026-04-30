8Bitdo 64 Bluetooth Controller Classic Grey

Something old, something new, something borrowed - with a colour scheme and a set of buttons that are more than familiar, featuring blue and green as well? The observant will also soon notice that something we've grown accustomed to in everyday use is missing here, namely dual joysticks. The reason for this is that 8BitDo is deliberately paying homage to the Nintendo 64 and its control scheme, as well as older retro games, with this little tribute. So don't expect the capabilities of modern games with advanced input commands, but for that matter, it shouldn't be underestimated by those who want to lose themselves in memories and simpler types of gaming experiences; whether on PC, Switch/Switch 2, Analogue 3D or Android.

The Analogue 3D + 8BitDo 64 is like freshly baked buns with milk - delicious, but is it really necessary?

No sooner said than done - I need a console for my controller, so I've ordered an Analogue 3D to blend that nostalgic glow with today's tech in the best possible way. Inside the box, we find the controller and not much else when it comes to this Bluetooth version. If you'd rather connect it to a Nintendo 64 for wireless gaming, you should instead choose the version that comes bundled with an adapter that communicates via 2.4GHz. There are thus two options, but they could easily have streamlined this into a single complete package, given how little the price differs between the models. Classic Grey is, as you can see, a tribute to its predecessor and is aimed at enthusiasts (it's also available in white and black) - but here, in my opinion, they could have gone all out. This does not lower its rating in terms of how it is designed and functions in itself. However, I believe it would have been appropriate and logical in this context for a relatively niche edition and for those who still own an original Nintendo 64.

Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and 8BitDo - there's nothing wrong with the design.

Set-up is quick, simple and hassle-free, and it syncs via Bluetooth or USB-C whether I pair it with my Switch 2 or Analogue 3D - the two consoles I've mainly tested the controller with. It shouldn't come as much of a shock, but this one is, of course, more comfortable in the hands in every way than Nintendo's three-button controller, where everyone used their own unique grip around the original. The keypad, directional pad and joystick are where they usually are by now, with a layout we've grown accustomed to, where Microsoft and Nintendo have used a similar design language for many, many years, and ultimately there's very little to fault here when it sits in your hands. It can vibrate too - you don't need to buy a Rumble Pak.

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The Nintendo 64 controller is ingrained in a backbone that isn't made of jelly - thankfully, there's no need to worry about the 'Hall effect' in future either.

The all-important Z button appears twice, positioned as shoulder triggers alongside the L/R buttons - one on the left and one on the right - furthermore, we have a joystick with Hall effect technology that won't wear out in a flash - as the technology is based on magnetism with a steel mechanism at its core, unlike the mechanically hopeless plastic mess that Nintendo offered for the Nintendo 64, where the joystick was the first thing to give way. A design flaw where the friction created wore away its own existence, resulting in slapstick - there were many of us grinding away at that octagon 30 years ago. Given that I have an original N64 controller (which, incidentally, isn't loose) and compare the two side by side, I realise (on my Analogue 3D) that the Hall effect is slightly different when it comes to acceleration, deadzone and sensitivity. The 8BitDo doesn't quite capture the essence of the original stick, partly because it's marginally taller in terms of physical dimensions - but it's also significantly more sensitive in its curve, which is particularly noticeable in first-person shooters like Perfect Dark or Goldeneye 007. According to reports, this may be changed in future controller updates, but at present it is not possible to fine-tune the controller via the accompanying PC software. It is responsive and precise, and with time you do get used to it.

The 8BitDo 64 is difficult to rate. Not because it isn't good - because it is - but, as mentioned, it is very much tailored to a rather specific purpose within this context. It's a bit like saying you can eat sushi with chopsticks, but it's easier with a fork - you'll probably get full either way, no matter how you get the food to your mouth. If you already own a Switch 2 Pro Controller, I really see no reason why you'd need to get this one just to play the Nintendo 64 library on Nintendo Switch Online. On the other hand, I'd definitely recommend you get it if you're playing on an Analogue 3D (which ships without a controller) or have a general fondness for the Nintendo 64 in general or emulation. It's a solid, comfortable controller that delivers, is competitively priced and well-built - with the caveat that you'll most likely not have any use for it on a daily basis.

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