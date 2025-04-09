8849's TANK line combines smartphones and projectors

HQ

Smartphone technological development has become quite stagnated, with companies like Apple pretty much offering the same device year-after-year. There are a few innovators out there, be it ASUS' ROG gaming phone, Nothing and its flagship performance at more reasonable prices, and even the growing number of foldables and returning flip options as well. But innovation like what the Chinese 8849 is offering is rare.

We say this because the company has presented its TANK line-up, with these being phones that are designed to do all the typical phone tasks, except while also doubling as a projector. As it stands, there are a multitude of options in the line, including the TANK 2, TANK 3S, TANK 2 Pro, and the TANK 3 Pro, and as an example, the latter promises a whopping 23800mAh battery that is powered by a Dimensity 8200 chip, and while offering a 200MP camera and a projector that can deliver a display that's 150 inches in size.

8849's TANK lines are also known by that name as they are designed to be rugged and tough, and perfect for those who want a more durable device. They are even quite affordable, with the 18GB RAM version of the TANK 3 Pro valued at $700 currently, although granted this is on sale as the typical price is $950, which is still significantly less than a flagship iPhone today.

