85% of Greenlanders reject joining the US

A new poll by Verian has made one thing clear: Greenlanders have little interest in becoming part of the United States. According to the poll, 85% of residents prefer staying a self-governing territory under Denmark, while only 6% favour U.S. affiliation. Trump's fascination with Greenland is seen as a threat by 45% of respondents, though 43% believe it presents an opportunity. The timing is crucial, as Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been rallying European allies to back its continued control, emphasising the importance of respecting sovereignty. Meanwhile, Denmark is putting its money where its mouth is, pouring $2 billion into bolstering its military presence in the Arctic. With Greenland's vast, icy expanse home to a key US military base, this icy tug-of-war isn't just about sovereignty—it's about global strategy.

Will Greenlanders chart their own course, or will outside forces shape their future?

